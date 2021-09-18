Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bennett County def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16
Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-27, 25-11
Big Dakota Conference Tournament=
Pool 3=
Miller def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-11
Miller def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15
Bon Homme Cavalier Clash=
Championship Bracket=
Championship=
Platte-Geddes def. Wagner, 25-12, 25-19
Quarterfinal=
Avon def. Parkston, 25-21, 25-19
Parker def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-23
Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-14
Semifinal=
Platte-Geddes def. Parker, 25-18, 25-19
Wagner def. Avon, 25-18, 31-29
Pool 2=
Bon Homme def. Gregory, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26
Centerville def. Bon Homme, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16
Parker def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-22
Pool 3=
Avon def. Beresford, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20
Pool 4=
Wagner def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-6, 25-11
Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 25-15
Bridgewater-Emery Tournament=
Bronze Bracket=
Hanson def. Canistota, 25-23, 25-19
Gold Bracket=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-18
Chester def. Warner, 25-12, 25-19
Championship=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23
Pool 1, Round 1=
Ethan def. Canistota
Warner def. Howard, 25-10, 25-8
Pool 1, Round 2=
Howard def. Canistota
Warner def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-23
Pool 2, Round 1=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-11
Pool 2, Round 2=
Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-13
Pool 2, Round 3=
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-13
Pool 3, Round 1=
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-17
Pool 3, Round 2=
Chester def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-18
Championship=
Irene-Wakonda def. Ethan, 25-20, 25-23
Hamlin Tournament=
Pool 1=
Florence/Henry def. Hamlin, 26-22, 20-25, 25-22
Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-12
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-9, 25-19
West Central def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-22
West Central def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-20
West Central def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-16
Lake Preston Invitational=
Championship=
Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-18
Consolation=
Flandreau def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-11
Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-22, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Flandreau def. Lake Preston, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16
First Round=
Arlington def. Iroquois, 25-7, 25-15
DeSmet def. Flandreau, 26-24, 25-19
Estelline/Hendricks def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-17
Sioux Valley def. Lake Preston, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18
Semifinal=
Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20
DeSmet def. Estelline/Hendricks, 26-24, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-10, 21-25, 25-21
Seventh Place=
Waubay/Summit def. Iroquois, 25-18, 32-30
Philip Triangular=
Philip def. Wall, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Spearfish Triangular=
Douglas def. Spearfish, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23
Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14
Mitchell def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20
