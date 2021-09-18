Sports

Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bennett County def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16

Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Rapid City Stevens, 26-24, 25-21, 25-12

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brookings, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-27, 25-11

Big Dakota Conference Tournament=

Pool 3=

Miller def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-11

Miller def. Stanley County, 25-18, 25-15

Bon Homme Cavalier Clash=

Championship Bracket=

Championship=

Platte-Geddes def. Wagner, 25-12, 25-19

Quarterfinal=

Avon def. Parkston, 25-21, 25-19

Parker def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20

Platte-Geddes def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-23

Wagner def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-14

Semifinal=

Platte-Geddes def. Parker, 25-18, 25-19

Wagner def. Avon, 25-18, 31-29

Pool 2=

Bon Homme def. Gregory, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26

Centerville def. Bon Homme, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16

Parker def. Bon Homme, 25-18, 25-22

Pool 3=

Avon def. Beresford, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20

Pool 4=

Wagner def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-6, 25-11

Wagner def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-23, 25-15

Bridgewater-Emery Tournament=

Bronze Bracket=

Hanson def. Canistota, 25-23, 25-19

Gold Bracket=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-16, 25-18

Chester def. Warner, 25-12, 25-19

Championship=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Chester, 25-22, 25-23

Pool 1, Round 1=

Ethan def. Canistota

Warner def. Howard, 25-10, 25-8

Pool 1, Round 2=

Howard def. Canistota

Warner def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-23

Pool 2, Round 1=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Hanson, 25-12, 25-11

Pool 2, Round 2=

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-13

Pool 2, Round 3=

Freeman def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-13

Pool 3, Round 1=

Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-17

Pool 3, Round 2=

Chester def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-15, 25-18

Championship=

Irene-Wakonda def. Ethan, 25-20, 25-23

Hamlin Tournament=

Pool 1=

Florence/Henry def. Hamlin, 26-22, 20-25, 25-22

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-12

Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-9, 25-19

West Central def. Florence/Henry, 25-23, 25-22

West Central def. Hamlin, 25-16, 25-20

West Central def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-16

Lake Preston Invitational=

Championship=

Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-18

Consolation=

Flandreau def. Waubay/Summit, 25-14, 25-11

Lake Preston def. Iroquois, 25-22, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Flandreau def. Lake Preston, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16

First Round=

Arlington def. Iroquois, 25-7, 25-15

DeSmet def. Flandreau, 26-24, 25-19

Estelline/Hendricks def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-17

Sioux Valley def. Lake Preston, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

Semifinal=

Arlington def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20

DeSmet def. Estelline/Hendricks, 26-24, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-10, 21-25, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Waubay/Summit def. Iroquois, 25-18, 32-30

Philip Triangular=

Philip def. Wall, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Spearfish Triangular=

Douglas def. Spearfish, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-21, 25-14

Mitchell def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-14, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

