Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Lely 34, East Lee County 12
Lemon Bay 36, DeSoto County 0
Riverside Christian 42, World of Knowledge 6
Shorecrest Prep 53, Real Life Christian 0
Viera 44, East River 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Miami vs. Miami Edison, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
