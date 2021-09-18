Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Ames 49, Des Moines, East 7

Ankeny 21, Southeast Polk 7

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Audubon 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

B-G-M 64, Woodward Academy 28

Ballard 48, Atlantic 0

Baxter 66, Grand View Christian 13

Beckman, Dyersville 38, Cascade,Western Dubuque 7

Belle Plaine 41, Colfax-Mingo 14

Bellevue 28, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

Benton Community 33, South Tama County, Tama 14

Bondurant Farrar 28, Pella 17

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 58, Algona 21

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26, West Harrison, Mondamin 0

Burlington 42, Ottumwa 0

CAM, Anita 78, East Mills 7

Carlisle 35, Des Moines, Lincoln 6

Carroll 27, Storm Lake 14

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny Centennial 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy def. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, forfeit

Clarinda 40, Clarke, Osceola 7

Clear Creek-Amana 31, Iowa City Liberty High School 30

Clear Lake 39, Osage 32

Clinton 28, Maquoketa 0

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 16, MFL-Mar-Mac 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Woodbine 54

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Gilbert 17

Crestwood, Cresco 21, Forest City 14

Davenport, Central 17, Davenport, West 7

Davenport, North 23, Iowa City West 10

Davis County, Bloomfield 42, Centerville 21

Decorah 35, Charles City 6

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 22

Denver 35, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Des Moines, Hoover 14, Perry 9

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 18

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Colo-NESCO 23

Dubuque, Senior 41, Waterloo, West 14

Dunkerton 62, Collins-Maxwell 50

Earlham 62, Madrid 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Alburnett 14

East Marshall, LeGrand 46, Central Springs 18

Easton Valley 67, Springville 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Central Elkader 16

English Valleys, North English 39, New London 34

Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 35

Estherville Lincoln Central 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22

Fort Dodge 22, Marshalltown 21

Fort Madison 23, Washington 19

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Bedford 14

GMG, Garwin 40, Meskwaki Settlement School 36

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 42, Hinton 10

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, Tripoli 22

Glidden-Ralston 63, Siouxland Christian 6

Greene County 41, Des Moines Christian 0

Grundy Center 35, Hudson 0

Harlan 41, Glenwood 13

Harris-Lake Park 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Highland, Riverside 33, North Cedar, Stanwood 13

Humboldt 40, Boone 12

IKM-Manning 49, Missouri Valley 8

Independence 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Indianola 14, Lewis Central 9

Interstate 35,Truro 35, Nodaway Valley 0

Iowa City High 21, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 17

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, PCM, Monroe 0

Janesville 54, Rockford 12

Kee, Lansing 68, Calamus-Wheatland 0

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49, MVAO-CO-U 6

LeMars 17, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 75, East Union, Afton 21

Linn-Mar, Marion 36, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Lisbon 40, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

Logan-Magnolia 26, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Lynnville-Sully 48, Wayne, Corydon 8

Marion 20, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Lamoni 44

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Midland, Wyoming 52, Central City 30

Montezuma 61, Melcher-Dallas 8

Monticello 44, Tipton 0

Moravia 70, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 40, Murray 34, OT

Mount Ayr 25, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6

Mount Pleasant 24, West Burlington/Notre Dame 20

Mount Vernon 33, Center Point-Urbana 14

Nevada 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 14

New Hampton 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Newell-Fonda 59, Bishop Garrigan 14

Newman Catholic, Mason City 37, Saint Ansgar 21

Newton 35, Saydel 6

North Butler, Greene 41, BCLUW, Conrad 7

North Linn, Troy Mills 47, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 0

North Polk, Alleman 42, Grinnell 21

North Scott, Eldridge 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 8

North Tama, Traer 50, Nashua-Plainfield 22

North Union 44, Lake Mills 12

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Anamosa 41, OT

Northwood-Kensett 35, West Bend-Mallard 28

Norwalk 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 9

Oelwein 42, Jesup 20

Ogden 48, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Oskaloosa 49, Keokuk 7

Pella Christian def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit

Pleasant Valley 42, Muscatine 10

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Bettendorf 20

Red Oak 31, Shenandoah 13

Regina, Iowa City 34, Mediapolis 0

Riverside, Oakland 24, Sidney 0

Roland-Story, Story City 53, Albia 27

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Sioux City, East 7

Sheldon 28, Okoboji, Milford 16

Sigourney-Keota 42, Pleasantville 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Sioux City, North 27, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10

South Central Calhoun 30, Manson Northwest Webster 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 38, Belmond-Klemme 7

South O'Brien, Paullina 36, Alta-Aurelia 14

South Winneshiek, Calmar 34, Starmont 26

Southeast Valley 44, OA-BCIG 22

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 71, Seymour 0

Southwest Valley 30, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Spencer 17, Sioux Center 7

Spirit Lake 52, PAC-LM 9

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Stanton 60, Griswold 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0

Treynor 63, West Monona 21

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 44, Riceville 8

Underwood 62, East Sac County 13

Unity Christian 35, Cherokee, Washington 21

Urbandale 30, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Valley, West Des Moines 35, Waukee 6

Van Meter 77, Panorama, Panora 0

WACO, Wayland 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 6

Wahlert, Dubuque 24, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Wapello 35, Pekin 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Waterloo, East 37, Des Moines, North 12

Waukee Northwest 31, Johnston 0

Waukon 48, North Fayette Valley 21

Webster City 36, Mason City 3

West Branch 51, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Central, Maynard 54, Clarksville 52

West Delaware, Manchester 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

West Hancock, Britt 55, West Fork, Sheffield 6

West Liberty 44, Camanche 36

West Lyon, Inwood 21, Central Lyon 14

West Marshall, State Center 36, Chariton 7

West Sioux 35, Emmetsburg 13

Western Christian 31, Ridge View 12

Westwood, Sloan 49, Lawton-Bronson 28

Williamsburg 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Wilton 24, Durant-Bennett 22

Winfield-Mount Union 54, H-L-V, Victor 21

Winterset 60, ADM, Adel 36

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, Akron-Westfield 7

Woodward-Granger 42, Eagle Grove 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

