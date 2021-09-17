Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Grant def. Block, forfeit
Jesuit 52, Riverdale 0
Jonesboro-Hodge def. Vidalia, forfeit
Montgomery def. Beekman, forfeit
Newman 28, Vandebilt Catholic 0
Shreveport Northwood def. Loyola College Prep, forfeit
St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit
Woodlawn (BR) def. Madison, forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver vs. West Jefferson, ccd.
Central Lafourche vs. South Lafourche, ccd.
East Ascension vs. Destrehan, ccd.
East St. John vs. St. James, ccd.
Fisher vs. Ben Franklin, ccd.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ellender, ccd.
Hahnville vs. Landry/Walker, ccd.
Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian School, ccd.
Karr vs. Plantation American Heritage, Fla., ccd.
Kenner Discovery vs. King, ccd.
Lutcher vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.
McDonogh #35 vs. Bonnabel, ccd.
Newman vs. West St. John, ccd.
Ponchatoula vs. Brother Martin, ccd.
Sam Houston vs. Thibodaux, ccd.
Sci Academy vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy, ccd.
South Terrebonne vs. Terrebonne, ccd.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Belle Chasse, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
