Friday’s Scores

Albert Einstein 47, Walt Whitman 6
Atholton 57, Centennial 12
Baltimore Douglass 19, Lake Clifton 0
Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 16
Brunswick 21, Boonsboro 13
C. H. Flowers 14, Eleanor Roosevelt 7
Col. Richardson 61, Washington 0
Dematha 38, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0
Fairmont Heights 40, Friendly 0
Fallston 21, Perryville 13
Francis Scott Key 16, Winters Mill 0
Frederick Douglass 32, Largo 0
Huntingtown 22, Chopticon 7
Joppatowne 12, North East 2
Kent Island 42, Stephen Decatur 13
Landon 41, McKinley, D.C. 0
Liberty 37, Manchester Valley 30
Linganore 25, Walkersville 12
Milford Mill 57, Overlea 0
Mountain Ridge 31, Allegany 0
New Town 28, Kenwood 24
North Hagerstown 0, Tuscarora 0
Northern - Cal 32, Great Mills 0
Northern Garrett 46, Clear Spring 8
Northwest - Mtg 42, Gaithersburg 0
Oakdale 34, Middletown 19
Oxon Hill 17, Hyattsville Northwestern 12
Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 6
Rising Sun 48, Patterson Mill 14
Saint James 41, Williamsport 13
Severna Park 39, North County 0
Smithsburg 15, South Hagerstown 14
St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7
St. Mary's Ryken 45, Urbana 27
Thomas Johnson 27, Catoctin 20
Winston Churchill 7, Bethesda 0
Wise 51, Laurel 7
