Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6
East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6
Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0
John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6
Lanier County 48, Baconton 14
Lee County 57, Lithia Springs 6
Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13
South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.
Grady vs. Northview, ccd.
Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.
Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.
Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments