Sports

Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Carver-Atlanta 54, Redan 6

East Forsyth 27, Riverside Military Academy 6

Hughes 55, MLK Jr. 0

John Paul II, S.C. 40, Memorial Day 6

Lanier County 48, Baconton 14

Lee County 57, Lithia Springs 6

Notre Dame Academy 39, Cross Keys 0

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 37, Arden Christ School, N.C. 13

South Atlanta 34, Lovett 33

Wilcox County 42, Telfair County 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Allatoona vs. Osborne, ccd.

Grady vs. Northview, ccd.

Hillgrove vs. Morrow, ccd.

Monroe Area vs. Clarkston, ccd.

Pace Academy vs. McNair, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 17, 2021 8:37 PM

September 17, 2021 8:37 PM

September 17, 2021 8:37 PM

