Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Baker County 42, Paxon 7

Bartram Trail 24, Mandarin 8

Bishop Kenny 36, Tocoi Creek 0

Boca Raton Community 63, West Boca Raton Community 0

Clearwater Central Catholic 42, St. Petersburg Catholic 0

Creekside 20, Sandalwood 16

Dillard 50, Cooper City 0

Duval Charter 38, Old Plank Christian 0

Fort Lauderdale 40, Olympic Heights 0

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Hialeah Gardens 49, Mourning 0

IMG Academy-Blue 62, Jones 3

Lakewood 34, Atlantic Community 28

Nease 35, Atlantic Coast 14

Satellite 44, Titusville 6

St. Petersburg Canterbury 26, Academy at the Lakes 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Monsignor Pace 6

Vero Beach 40, North Marion 15

West Oaks 40, Young Kids In Motion 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Verot vs. Port Charlotte, ccd.

Faith Christian vs. Oak Hall, ccd.

Fort Myers vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Oct 8th.

Gateway Charter vs. Jupiter Christian, ccd.

Jensen Beach vs. Boynton Beach, ppd.

Karr, La. vs. Plantation American Heritage, ccd.

Lafayette vs. Hilliard, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Mariner vs. Estero, ppd. to Sep 20th.

North Fort Myers vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Sep 20th.

Northview vs. Escambia Academy, Ala., ccd.

Out-of-Door Academy vs. Fort Myers Canterbury, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 8:10 PM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

September 17, 2021 8:10 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 17, 2021 8:10 PM

Sports

Liberty keep alive playoff hopes with 91-80 win over Mystics

September 17, 2021 8:10 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service