Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21
Heidelberg 21, Newton 14
West Jones 38, Wingfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Caledonia 42, Nettleton 21
Heidelberg 21, Newton 14
West Jones 38, Wingfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Carli Lloyd scored a career-high five goals and the United States routed Paraguay 9-0 on Thursday in the national team’s first game since the Olympics.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments