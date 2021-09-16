Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cardinal O'Hara 17, Archbishop Carroll 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fels vs. Palumbo, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0
Comments