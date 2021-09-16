Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (90-55, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-64, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (3-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 220 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -176, Rays +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Tampa Bay will meet on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 40-30 on their home turf. Toronto has slugged .465 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .607.

The Rays are 45-29 in road games. Tampa Bay's lineup has 201 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 34 homers.

The Rays won the last meeting 2-0. Drew Rasmussen earned his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Jose Berrios registered his eighth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 45 home runs and is batting .315.

Lowe leads the Rays with 60 extra base hits and 85 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

Rays: 5-5, .270 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Jose Berrios: (abdominal), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).