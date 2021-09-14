Sports
Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-7, 25-8
Bison def. Newell, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Deubrook def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-14, 25-11
Northwestern def. Miller, 25-18, 25-21, 25-13
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-16, 25-22, 25-10
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-17, 25-21
Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-18, 25-11, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 25-14, 25-13, 25-14
Tea Area def. Parker, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17
Warner def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-12, 25-22
Wilmot def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
