Toussaint scheduled to start as Atlanta hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (66-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-66, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (3-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Rockies +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 37-34 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 214 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 34, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 21-51 away from home. Colorado's lineup has 165 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 27 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-2. Charlie Morton recorded his 13th victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Ryan Feltner registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Braves with 99 RBIs and is batting .228.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 58 extra base hits and is batting .249.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Sam Hilliard: (elbow), Chris Owings: (thumb).