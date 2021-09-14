Gibson scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (65-79, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (72-71, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-2, 2.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.21 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -205, Cubs +173; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 40-31 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 176 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 32 homers.

The Cubs are 26-43 on the road. Chicago has slugged .402 this season. Ian Happ leads the team with a mark of .429.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-0. Zach Eflin earned his fourth victory and Brad Miller went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs for Philadelphia. Adbert Alzolay registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .609.

Happ leads the Cubs with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .429.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (head), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).