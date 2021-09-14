Rasmussen scheduled to start for Rays at Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (89-55, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-63, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-7, 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 177 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Lowe and the Rays will take on the Blue Jays Tuesday.

The Blue Jays are 40-29 in home games in 2020. Toronto is averaging 5.1 RBIs per game this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with 103 total runs batted in.

The Rays have gone 44-29 away from home. Tampa Bay's lineup has 199 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads the club with 33 homers.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 8-1. Alek Manoah secured his sixth victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Toronto. Ryan Yarbrough took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 103 RBIs and is batting .318.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 129 hits and has 63 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 9-1, .325 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 54 runs

Rays: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.62 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring).