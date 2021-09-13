Monday’s Scores

Read Next

While Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson dazzled off the bench in the No. 11 Gators’ 2-0 start, coach Dan Mullen has been vague about why the electric redshirt freshman remains behind Emory Jones on the depth chart.

Mullen gave his clearest insight yet Monday when asked about Richardson’s decision-making. Mullen said there was one play against Florida Atlantic when Richardson “misses a protection check, then misses a hot throw, then misses the primary read, and then scrambles around and everybody thinks, ‘What a spectacular play!’”