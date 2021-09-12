Sports
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Everett
Winterhawks 6, Silvertips 2
First Period
1. Portland, Nguyen 2 (unassisted) 1:12.
2. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 1 (Cagnoni, Litke) 5:42.
3. Portland, Litke 1 (Cagnoni, Fromm-Delorme) 7:46.
4. Everett, Huuhtanen 1 (Hemmerling, Berezowski) 10:56 (pp).
Penalties — Kozak Por, Wright Evt (roughing) 7:46; Smythe Por (checking from behind) 9:20; Giannuzzi Por (tripping) 10:46; Smythe Por, Whittle Evt, Wright Evt (roughing) 15:24.
Second Period
5. Portland, Zakreski 1 (unassisted) 3:24.
6. Portland, Schelter 1 (Ravndahl) 6:19.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Penalties — Tallman Por (roughing) 0:44; Sotas Por (hooking) 13:02; Litke Por (roughing) 18:56; Jamieson Evt (roughing) 19:00; Nguyen Por (slashing) 20:00.
Third Period
7. Everett, Berezowski 1 (Swetlikoff, Huuhtanen) 1:05 (pp).
8. Portland, Thompson 1 (Schelter, Zakreski) 4:04.
Penalties — Sotas Por (10-minute misconduct) 4:04; Lambert Evt (10-minute misconduct) 4:34; Nguyen Por (boarding) 4:41; Litke Por (tripping) 6:37; Huuhtanen Evt (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 12:29; Fromm-Delorme Por (cross checking) 12:29; Tallman Por, Roest Evt (roughing) 18:00; Gordon Por (delay of game) 18:47.
Shots on goal by
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ), Gordon (0:00 third, 23 shots, 22 saves). Everett: Basran (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-1; Everett: 2-9.
Referees — Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Kris Delaney, Eric McLaughlin.
Attendance — 00 at Everett.
Comments