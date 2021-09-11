Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg, right, is pressured by FC Cincinnati forward Brenner during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) AP

Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.

Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta's pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.