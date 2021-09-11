Harper rallies Alcorn State past Northwestern State 13-10

Felix Harper scored on a 1-yard plunge to cap a 10-play, 92-yard fourth-quarter drive and Alcorn State rallied late to knock off Northwestern State in nonconference action on Saturday.

The Braves' game-winning drive included a 50-yard completion on third-and-10 from Harper to Manny Jones to the Northwestern State 4-yard line. Harper ran it in on third-and-goal with 4:11 left to play.

Alcorn State (1-1) managed only a 40-yard field goal by Cristofer Thompson in the first half. The Demons (0-2) answered on the ensuing possession, scoring on Kaleb Fletcher's 18-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Price and taking a 7-3 lead into halftime. The Demons stretched their lead to 10-3 after three quarters on Eddie Godina's 37-yard field goal. Thompson pulled the Braves within 10-6 on 24-yard field goal 54 seconds into the final quarter.

Harper completed 13 of 23 passes for 204 yards and ran for 27 on nine carries. Malcolm Magee picked off Fletcher to end Northwestern State's final drive.

Fletcher was 22-of-31 passing for 192 yards with the one interception. The Demons rushed for only 71 yards on 36 carries.