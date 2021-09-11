No. 4 Oklahoma rolls past Western Carolina 76-0

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler gestures before the team's NCAA college football game against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) AP

Spencer Rattler threw five touchdown passes, and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past Western Carolina 76-0 on Saturday night.

Oklahoma matched its fifth-highest point total in school history. The Sooners led 62-0 after three quarters, and the fourth quarter was shortened to 12 minutes.

Rattler completed 20 of 26 passes for 243 yards before resting in the second half of Oklahoma’s 10th straight victory. He joined Jason White as the only Sooners to pass for five touchdowns in a half.

Jadon Haselwood caught two touchdown passes and Jaden Knowles had 102 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for the Sooners (2-0).

Gabe Brkic kicked a 56-yard field goal in the first half, his fourth of 50 or more yards in the first two games.

Oklahoma gained 624 yards and looked sharper after holding off Tulane 40-35 in its opener a week earlier.

Rogan Wells completed 16 of 29 passes for 86 yards for Western Carolina (0-2), a Championship Subdivision program that fell to 0-60 all time against Bowl Subdivision teams.

Oklahoma held the Catamounts 178 yards, including 55 rushing. The Sooners earned their first shutout since last September's victory over Missouri State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Western Carolina: The Catamounts were overmatched and were never in the game. Oklahoma led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and 45-0 at halftime.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Oklahoma: The Sooners got more out of their running game this week, posting 277 yards on 38 attempts. Eric Gray led the way with 74 yards on nine carries.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners could move up a spot because No. 3 Ohio State lost at home to No. 12 Oregon.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina hosts Samford on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts former Big 8 and Big 12 rival Nebraska on Saturday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.