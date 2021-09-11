Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arickaree/Woodlin 38, Hanover 28

Branson/Kim 72, Deer Trail 14

Castle View 52, Rangeview 21

Dayspring Christian Academy 42, Byers 0

Eagle Valley 46, Niwot 12

Florence 46, Weld Central 0

Haxtun 46, Fleming 0

Highland, Utah 42, Platte Canyon 6

Justice 38, Gilpin County 20

Liberty (Joes)/Stratton 57, Otis 18

Mancos 49, Merino 8

McClave 56, Dolores Huerta Preparatory 26

Pine Creek 41, Vista Ridge 20

Rifle High School 48, Abraham Lincoln 0

The Academy 49, Pinnacle 0

Wiggins 53, Olathe 6

Woodland Park 28, Berthoud 6

Wray 55, Estes Park 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
September 11, 2021 9:38 PM

Sports

