Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 37, Davis 14

American Fork 41, Bingham 13

Beaver 14, Providence Hall 7

Ben Lomond 28, Judge Memorial 0

Bonneville 56, Viewmont 26

Bountiful 15, Woods Cross 6

Cedar City 34, Hurricane 14

Corner Canyon 52, Lehi 7

Crimson Cliffs 20, Snow Canyon 7

Cyprus 45, Taylorsville 13

Desert Hills 43, North Sanpete 7

Desert Pines, Nev. 53, Orem 42

Dixie 31, Pine View 28

Duchesne 34, Enterprise 17

Farmington 42, Clearfield 7

Grantsville 35, American Leadership 6

Hunter 35, Granger 14

Jordan 24, Cottonwood 7

Juab 38, Emery 6

Juan Diego Catholic 36, East 22

Kanab 49, North Summit 14

Kearns 37, Herriman 30

Layton 24, Fremont 21

Layton Christian Academy 50, Gunnison Valley 7

Logan 27, Mountain Crest 7

Milford 32, Delta 16

Morgan 42, Manti 0

Mountain Ridge 14, Westlake 7

North Sevier 35, Monticello 7

Northridge 37, Box Elder 27

Olympus 35, Brighton 28

Park City 46, Murray 6

Parowan 49, Rich County 7

Pinon, Ariz. 32, Monument Valley 22

Provo 35, Maple Mountain 28

Riverton 37, Pleasant Grove 21

San Juan Blanding 42, Canyon View 7

Sky View 37, Bear River 21

Skyline 16, Highland 7

Skyridge 21, Timpview 14, OT

South Sevier 10, Richfield 7

South Summit 26, Ogden 20

Spanish Fork 36, Springville 28

Stansbury 61, Hillcrest 0

Summit Academy 36, Millard 22

Timpanogos 51, Payson 48

Tooele 41, Cedar Valley 14

Uintah 37, Mountain View 34, OT

Union 38, Carbon 6

Wasatch 41, Salem Hills 12

Weber 34, Syracuse 32

West 19, Roy 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 11, 2021 12:24 AM
