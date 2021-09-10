Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2
Deer River 27, Braham 0
Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21
Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 14, Proctor 8
Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0
Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12
NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6
Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Osakis 22, Hawley 12
Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7
Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14
Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0
Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6
Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments