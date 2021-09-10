Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6

Buckhannon-Upshur 27, Philip Barbour 16

Cameron 44, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6

Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8

East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0

Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 14

Frankfort 21, Washington 0

George Washington 35, Hurricane 14

Gilmer County 39, Wirt County 12

Greenbrier West 32, Pocahontas County 0

Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0

Herbert Hoover 48, Nitro 0

Huntington 21, Cabell Midland 17

Jefferson 47, Musselman 12

John Marshall 48, Preston 7

Lincoln 27, Grafton 7

Logan 27, Wayne 20

Man 49, Westside 14

Martinsburg 58, Sherando, Va. 7

Midland Trail 33, Meadow Bridge 0

Montcalm 20, Paden City 14

Point Pleasant 66, Mingo Central 28

Princeton 55, Oak Hill 30

Ritchie County 50, Wahama 48

Scott 48, Sissonville 21

South Charleston 55, St. Albans 0

Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7

Spring Valley 63, Riverside 26

Tazewell, Va. 22, Mount View 18

Tygarts Valley 43, Webster County 14

University 52, Brooke 20

Weir 19, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 13

Williamstown 35, Ravenswood 8

Winfield 28, Chapmanville 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
