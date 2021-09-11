Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anderson County 37, Wellsville 6

Andover 41, Arkansas City 0

Andover Central 21, Buhler 19

Augusta 21, El Dorado 14

Axtell 68, BV Randolph 6

Bennington 34, Washington County 28

Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 13

Bluejacket, Okla. 52, Chetopa 0

Bucklin 56, Kiowa County 0

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Butler, Mo. 31, Fort Scott 22

Caney Valley 48, Neodesha 6

Canton-Galva 54, Solomon 6

Centralia 31, Troy 12

Chanute 21, Pittsburg 7

Chaparral 22, Hutchinson Trinity 7

Cheney 66, Belle Plaine 0

Cherryvale 45, Bluestem 0

Cimarron 26, Colby 14

Clay Center 57, Jefferson West 0

Columbus 40, Coffeyville 8

Concordia 51, Abilene 20

Coweta, Okla. 42, Frontenac 6

Derby 50, Newton 17

Ell-Saline 35, Salina Sacred Heart 14

Frankfort 43, Wetmore 0

Garden City 13, Hutchinson 7, OT

Girard 49, Baxter Springs 0

Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Salina Central 14

Goessel 46, Herington 0

Hays 51, Great Bend 0

Hiawatha 21, Perry-Lecompton 7

Hill City 49, Ness City 18

Holton 24, Chapman 14

Humboldt 28, Fredonia 26

Inman 68, Ellinwood 0

KC Piper 26, Eudora 23

Kapaun Mount Carmel 29, Wichita East 22

Kingman 42, Wichita Trinity 20

Lakeside 64, Rock Hills 6

Lansing 60, KC Turner 0

Lawrence 37, SM North 7

Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 14

Lincoln 58, Fairfield 12

Little River 14, Clifton-Clyde 6

Lyndon 27, Pleasanton 0

Maize 29, Wichita Campus 10

Maize South 51, Salina South 14

Manhattan 37, Junction City 21

Marais des Cygnes Valley 56, Southern Coffey 12

Marion 26, Douglass 18

Mill Valley 35, Olathe South 14

Nemaha Central 49, Royal Valley 0

Norwich 26, South Barber 24

Olathe Northwest 13, Olathe East 6

Olpe 53, Central Heights 0

Osborne 46, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 0

Ottawa 42, Baldwin 0

Parsons 32, Iola 14

Plainville 37, Oakley 6

Pratt 59, Mission Valley 22

Pretty Prairie 78, St. John 24

Republic County 22, Ellsworth 15

Riley County 42, Minneapolis 21

Riverton 32, Quapaw, Okla. 20

Sabetha 42, Riverside 0

Scott City 14, Holcomb 12

Smith Center 36, Phillipsburg 12

Smoky Valley 20, Haven 8

Southeast 37, Jayhawk Linn 0

Southeast Saline 36, Beloit 6

Stafford 49, Wilson 0

Texhoma, Okla. 19, Southwestern Hts. 6

Thunder Ridge 62, Pike Valley 14

Topeka Seaman 35, Topeka Hayden 14

Topeka West 36, Emporia 32

Valley Center 28, Goddard 14

Valley Falls 52, Cornerstone Family 6

Victoria 68, Chase 6

Wabaunsee 17, Uniontown 6

Waverly 26, Burlingame 20

West Elk 46, Oxford 22

Wheatland-Grinnell 58, Kinsley 34

Wichita Bishop Carroll 35, Wichita South 6

Winfield 27, Labette County 7

Yates Center 60, Altoona-Midway 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington, Colo. vs. Goodland, ccd.

KC Schlagle vs. KC Harmon, ccd.

Mission Valley vs. West Franklin, ccd.

Norton vs. Ellis, ccd.

Rural Vista vs. Canton-Galva, ccd.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Burlington, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Saturday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 8:07 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 8:05 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 8:05 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 8:05 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 11, 2021 8:05 PM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Regina

September 11, 2021 8:05 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service