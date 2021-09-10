Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Beresford 42, Parker 9
Dell Rapids 42, Chamberlain 14
Douglas, Wyo. 51, Belle Fourche 0
Florence/Henry 56, Waverly-South Shore 0
Gayville-Volin 43, Corsica/Stickney 14
Gregory 31, Kimball/White Lake 6
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Howard 26, Chester 8
Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Sioux Falls Jefferson 48, Rapid City Stevens 32
