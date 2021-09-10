Sports

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 37, Philadelphia George Washington 0

Belmont Charter 24, Dobbins/Randolph 0

Central Dauphin 0, Manheim Township 0

Frankford 28, West Philadelphia 0

Latin Charter 40, Roxborough 0

Muncy 42, Wyalusing 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Stroudsburg North vs. Pocono Mountain East, ppd.

Ellwood City vs. Shenango, ppd.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Football

Bucs’ come-from-behind victory against Cowboys a ratings boon for NBC

September 10, 2021 7:46 PM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 10, 2021 7:49 PM

Football

Rob Gronkowski is smart and super for Bucs

September 10, 2021 7:44 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service