Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Campo Verde 31, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 12

Chino Valley 46, Page 0

Eagar Round Valley 62, St. Johns 20

Glendale 28, Gila Ridge 7

Poston Butte 41, Phoenix St. Mary's 21

Salome 64, Phoenix School-Deaf 0

Whiteriver Alchesay 46, Chinle 6

Winslow 54, Holbrook 40

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

September 09, 2021 11:48 PM

