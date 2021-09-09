Sports

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Moshannon Valley 28, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Southmoreland 35, Perry Traditional Academy 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 09, 2021 9:03 PM

Sports

Thursday’s Scores

September 09, 2021 9:01 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service