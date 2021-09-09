Trial of former Germany, Bayern player Jérôme Boateng begins

Professional footballer and former national player Jerome Boateng, right, stands with his lawyer Kai Walden, left, at the beginning of the trial against him at the District Court in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Boateng is being tried on charges of assault. (Peter Kneffel /dpa via AP) AP

Former Germany and Bayern Munich soccer player Jérôme Boateng denied allegations of assault against his former partner as his trial started on Thursday.

Boateng told Munich District Court that he did not hit and injure his former partner Sherin Senler in July 2018 when they were on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He is charged with allegations of dangerous bodily harm and verbal abuse against Senler, the mother of their two children.

According to the indictment, Boateng beat her, boxed her, bit her head, threw her on the ground and insulted her. DPA news agency reported the public prosecutors’ office also accuses Boateng of throwing a glass lantern and cooling bag at his partner.

The 33-year-old Boateng told the court his former partner had become aggressive and insulting during a dispute after a game of cards. He said she hit him and injured his lip, and that she fell when he tried to push her away. He disputed throwing a lantern at her, but said it fell when he threw a cushion at a table.

Boateng’s defense lawyer, Kai Walden, previously said his client was disputing the allegations.

Boateng appeared at the court wearing a dark blue suit and a white shirt.

Thursday was the only scheduled day for the trial, which had been delayed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Boateng no longer plays for Bayern. The club declined to extend his contract. He signed with French team Lyon in the offseason. He was dropped by Germany coach Joachim Löw as part of a shakeup of the squad in March 2019.