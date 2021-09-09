Suarez expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (63-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-68, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-9, 4.16 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (6-4, 1.38 ERA, .99 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -195, Rockies +167; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Colorado will face off on Thursday.

The Phillies are 39-28 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 71 total runs batted in.

The Rockies are 18-50 on the road. Colorado has slugged .413 this season. C.J. Cron leads the team with a mark of .538.

The Rockies won the last meeting 12-2. Jon Gray secured his third victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Chase Anderson registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 29 home runs and is slugging .593.

Story leads the Rockies with 55 extra base hits and is batting .251.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 3-7, .218 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).