Lopez, White Sox to face Manaea, Athletics

Chicago White Sox (80-59, first in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (75-64, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .72 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Athletics: Sean Manaea (8-9, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -138, White Sox +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Chicago will face off on Thursday.

The Athletics are 38-32 in home games in 2020. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .383.

The White Sox have gone 34-35 away from home. Chicago is slugging .420 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the team with a slugging percentage of .494.

The Athletics won the last meeting 5-1. Frankie Montas notched his 12th victory and Matt Chapman went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Oakland. Dallas Keuchel registered his ninth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 64 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 56 extra base hits and 103 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .283 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Tony Kemp: (wrist), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Lance Lynn: (knee), Lucas Giolito: (hamstring), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: (knee), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).