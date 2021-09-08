British Open returning to Royal Portrush in 2025

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, reacts while walking up to the fourth tee box during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

The British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush.

The R&A announced Wednesday that the world's oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025, after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots.

That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951.

Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open, a record attendance in the championship's 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days, too.

Before 2025, the Open will be held at St. Andrews next year, Hoylake in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.