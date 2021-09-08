Gray expected to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (89-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-76, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (7-10, 4.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +115, Giants -135; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco will face off on Wednesday.

The Rockies are 45-26 on their home turf. Colorado has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. C.J. Cron leads the club with 26, averaging one every 15 at-bats.

The Giants are 44-27 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants won the last meeting 12-3. Logan Webb earned his ninth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 80 RBIs and is batting .278.

Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 119 hits and is batting .294.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Kris Bryant: (wrist), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).