Mills expected to start as Chicago hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (74-66, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (64-76, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (6-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +119, Reds -139; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will play on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 38-33 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .330.

The Reds have gone 36-33 away from home. Cincinnati is slugging .431 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a slugging percentage of .581.

The Reds won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley earned his 12th victory and Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Adrian Sampson registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 20 home runs and is slugging .416.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .581.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .255 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).