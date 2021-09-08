Anderson expected to start for the Mariners against Astros

Seattle Mariners (75-64, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (81-57, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Mariners +172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Seattle will play on Wednesday.

The Astros are 43-25 in home games in 2020. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .335 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .380.

The Mariners are 35-35 on the road. Seattle has slugged .379 this season. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 52 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-4. Ryne Stanek earned his second victory and Alex Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Yohan Ramirez registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 28 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 34 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).