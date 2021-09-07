Odorizzi expected to start as Houston hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (75-63, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (80-57, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (6-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -176, Mariners +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Astros Tuesday.

The Astros are 42-25 in home games in 2020. Houston has slugged .438 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a mark of .539.

The Mariners are 35-34 in road games. Seattle has hit 170 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the team with 33, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats.

The Astros won the last meeting 11-2. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his 11th victory and Jacob Meyers went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Yusei Kikuchi took his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .533.

Seager leads the Mariners with 93 RBIs and is batting .212.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).