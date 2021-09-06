Corbin expected to start as Nationals host the Mets

New York Mets (69-68, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (56-80, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (7-14, 6.26 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +106, Mets -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Nationals Monday.

The Nationals are 32-39 in home games in 2020. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .329, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .430.

The Mets have gone 28-41 away from home. New York's lineup has 149 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 29 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-6. Aaron Loup notched his fifth victory and Kevin Pillar went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Andres Machado took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 24 home runs and is slugging .517.

Alonso leads the Mets with 29 home runs and has 79 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mets: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Keibert Ruiz: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).