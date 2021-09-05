Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams sustained a thumb injury in the loss to Georgia and will miss four or five weeks.

Williams will need surgery, Swinney said Sunday.

Williams is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound receiver from Phenix City, Alabama. He had one catch in the 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in 12 games last year, getting four starts for the Tigers.

Swinney said if surgery and the recovery go well, Williams could return when the Tigers go to Syracuse on Oct. 15.