Irvin expected to start for the Athletics against Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (74-62, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (72-62, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-12, 3.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (10-5, 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 202 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -211, Athletics +175; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Blue Jays Sunday.

The Blue Jays are 38-30 in home games in 2020. Toronto's lineup has 204 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads them with 39 homers.

The Athletics are 37-31 on the road. Oakland has a collective .237 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .314.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 10-8. Jose Berrios notched his 10th victory and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Toronto. Paul Blackburn took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 70 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 130 hits and has 89 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Athletics: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Starling Marte: (head), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).