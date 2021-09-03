Ellis leads Austin Peay past Chattanooga 30-20

Draylen Ellis threw for 325 yards and four scores to four different receivers and Austin Peay beat Chattanooga 30-20 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chattanooga entered as the preseason 18th-ranked team in the FCS and Austin Peay No. 20.

Ellis found a diving Drae McCray in the back-right corner of the end zone as he rolled to his right on first-and-goal from the Mocs' 8-yard line for the go-ahead score with 40 seconds left in the third quarter. The score made it a 23-20 contest and the Governors led the rest of the way. Ellis later connected with Ahmaad Tanner on a 4-yard touchdown to seal it at 30-20 with 8:14 left to play.

Baniko Harley caught six passes for 137 yards and a score for Austin Peay and Tanner had 19 carries for 103 yards.

Drayton Arnold threw for 130 yards and a touchdown for the Mocs.