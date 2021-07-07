SportsBeat KC: How Kansas basketball got better this week without adding any players

Ochai Agbaji’s withdrawal from the NBA Draft adds to a loaded KU roster for 2021-22. The Star

The Kansas Jayhawks didn’t add a new player to their basketball roster over the past week, they simply kept the ones who were eligible to return. And those players could push KU to a preseason No. 1 ranking.

The latest to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft consideration are Ochai Agbaji and Arizona State transfer Remy Martin. Late last week, Jalen Wilson made the same decision.

The conclusion: KU will be loaded for 2021-22.

On today’s episide of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore discuss recent news and what it means for the Jayhawks and coach Bill Self.

