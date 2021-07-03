Fábio scores in 79th, Red Bulls beat Orlando 2-1

New York Red Bulls midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr, right, celebrates after scoring a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brandon Austin, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the 79th minute and the New York Red Bulls gave Orlando City its first home loss of the season, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Fábio beat the defender to Patryk Klimala’s well-placed pass into the penalty area, pulled it back to create an open look from close range and buried it into the left corner.

Cristian Cásseres Jr opened the scoring for the Red Bulls (5-5-1) in the sixth minute, turning inside to evade the defender and curling home a left-footed shot from beyond the 18-yard box.

Chris Mueller tied it for Orlando City (6-2-3) in the 59th minute, finishing Mauricio Pereyra’s pass to capitalize on a defensive miscue by New York defender Sean Nealis.

Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel saved a penalty attempt by Orlando City’s Pereyra in the 45th minute. Pereyra drew the penalty against Thomas Edwards while trying to get to a cross from Nani.