Booker, Suns end Knicks’ 9-game win streak, 118-110

Devin Booker scored 33 points and the Phoenix Suns capped a grueling road trip with a 118-110 victory Monday night that snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak.

Chris Paul scored the final seven Phoenix points as the Suns held on to finish 3-2 on their trip that included visits to the top four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Mikal Bridges added 21 points, Paul had 20 and Cameron Johnson hit three 3-pointers in the final period after the game was tied at 87 through three.

Derrick Rose had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Knicks, who were on their longest winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 18 points but was off his form from most of the streak, shooting just 6 for 17 with six rebounds and four assists.

LAKERS 114, MAGIC 103

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and Los Angeles rallied past Orlando.

Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games. LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench for the Lakers, who shot 54% from the floor and hit 11 3-pointers. Andre Drummond chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles.

Chuma Okeke scored 18 points and converted a thunderous dunk over Drummond in the first quarter. Gary Harris scored 17 for the Magic, who have lost six straight and 25 of 30.

SPURS 146, WIZARDS 143

WASHINGTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 37 points and 10 assists, and San Antonio ended Washington's season-best eight-game winning streak.

DeRozan scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Neither team led by more than three points after DeRozan’s jumper pulled the Spurs within 118-115 with 5:13 left in the fourth.

Bradley Beal had 45 points for the Wizards, who fell one victory short of matching the franchise’s best streak.

Dejounte Murray had 25 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Keldon Johnson had 21 points and Rudy Gay scored 17 for the Spurs, who have won three straight and five of six.

Washington's Russell Westbrook had his league leading 29th triple-double of the season — and 15th in his last 18 games — with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists.

76ERS 121, THUNDER 90

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and Philadelphia sent Oklahoma City to its franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston.

The Sixers had an NBA-season high 22 steals. Tobias Harris had four.

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 22 points.

PISTONS 100, HAWKS 86

DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift Detroit over Atlanta.

The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range. It was their lowest-scoring game of the season.

There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 17 points. Kevin Huerter added 15 and John Collins contributed 14. Clint Capela had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

RAPTORS 112, CAVALIERS 96

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and Toronto pulled away in the second half to beat depleted Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six.

Isaac Okoro led Cleveland with 20 points. Jared Allen had 15 points and Darius Garland had 13 points and 10 assists for the Cavaliers, who have lost five of six.

The Cavaliers played with the same starting lineup they used in Sunday night’s 119-110 loss at Washington, but without the first four players who came off their bench in that game.