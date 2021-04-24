Emanuel works 8 2/3 in relief debut, Astros beat Angels

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager throws to first base on the ground out by Boston Red Sox's Christian Arroyo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Kent Emanuel worked 8 2/3 innings in relief in his major league debut, saving Houston’s bullpen after Jake Odorizzi left early with an injury, and the Astros pounded the Los Angeles Angels 16-2 on Saturday.

Emanuel (1-0) allowed five hits and two runs. The 28-year-old became the fourth pitcher in the modern era to have a relief outing of 8 2/3 innings or more in his debut.

Alex Bregman hit a three-run homer, Yordan Alvarez had a season-high four RBIs and Carlos Correa had three hits including a homer for Houston. The Astros had season highs in runs and hits (18) to win their third straight following a three-game skid.

Odorizzi exited with tightness in his right forearm after retiring leadoff batter David Fletcher on five pitches.

The Angels got solo homers from Albert Pujols in the second and Shohei Ohtani in the third. Bregman padded the lead when he sent a slider from Griffin Canning (1-2) to make it 6-2 in the third.

YANKEES 2, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gerrit Cole was one pitch better than Shane Bieber in a heavyweight matchup of aces as Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks homered for New York off Cleveland’s Cy Young winner in the fifth inning.

Cole (3-1) struck out 11 and allowed three hits in seven innings to beat Bieber (2-2) in a rematch of their meeting in last year’s playoffs. Cole’s 50 strikeouts in his first five starts are the most for any pitcher in New York’s storied history.

Bieber fanned nine — the first time he hasn’t reached double digits in five starts — and tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson’s record with his 17th straight start of at least eight strikeouts.

After Cole was pulled following his 111th pitch, Justin Wilson got two outs in the eighth. With closer Aroldis Chapman unavailable after pitching three times in four days, Jonathan Loaisiga came on and finished up for his first career save.

NATIONALS 7, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Ross tossed six solid innings and helped himself with an RBI single as Washington beat New York.

Yadiel Hernandez, a 33-year-old rookie who entered with six hits in 36 career at-bats, had two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals.

Michael Conforto homered in the fourth for the Mets.

Ross (2-1) allowed five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Marcus Stroman (3-1) yielded five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks.

CARDINALS 2, REDS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — John Gant earned his first victory as a starter since 2018 by throwing six strong innings and St. Louis sent Cincinnati to its sixth straight loss.

Andrew Knizner, subbing for injured catcher Yadier Molina, and Nolan Arenado each drove in a run. Dylan Carlson added three singles as St. Louis won a series for just the second time this season.

After waiting out a rain delay of 2 hours, 20 minutes before throwing his first pitch, Gant (1-2) allowed just three hits. It was Gant’s first win as a starting pitcher since Sept. 9, 2018.

Giovanny Gallegos finished the three-hitter for his first save.

Wade Miley (2-2) gave up two runs on five hits in six innings.

MARINERS 8, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Seager, Sam Haggerty and Ty France each had three hits, leading Chris Flexen and Seattle past Boston.

Seager singled in a run in the first inning, tripled home two more in the second and doubled with the bases empty in the fifth. France scored three times, and Haggerty drove in two runs.

Flexen (2-1) permitted one run and four hits in seven innings. It was the third time in his four starts this season that he has allowed one or fewer runs.

Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers each had two hits for Boston. Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits in five innings.

ROYALS 2, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Brady Singer pitched seven impressive innings, and Kansas City took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by Detroit.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit in the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Kansas City’s two runs in the top of that inning. Singer (1-2) allowed three hits and struck out eight.

Scott Barlow worked the eighth, and Josh Staumont pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save. The game was finished in 2 hours, 10 minutes.

Detroit left-hander Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed one earned run and three hits in eight innings. The Tigers have lost eight of nine.

BREWERS 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Manny Piña connected for a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Brewers held off the Cubs.

Brent Suter (2-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief of Freddy Peralta, helping Milwaukee to its fourth win in five games. Josh Hader got three outs for his fourth save in four opportunities.

Keston Hiura had three hits as the Brewers bounced back from a 15-2 loss in the series opener Friday.

Cubs manager David Ross was ejected by plate umpire Corey Blaser in the ninth following a strike one call on Jake Marisnick with a runner on first and none out. Marisnick struck out on three pitches.

Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which had won four in a row. Andrew Chafin (0-1) got the loss.

PIRATES 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Perez had three hits and three RBIs, sending Trevor Cahill and the Pirates to the victory.

Cahill (1-2) permitted one run and two hits in six innings. It was his longest outing since he also worked six innings for the Angels at Baltimore on May 10, 2019.

Minnesota lost for the 10th time in 12 games. Michael Pineda (1-1) allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Jake Cave had two of the Twins’ three hits.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay broke an eighth-inning tie when Toronto third baseman Cavan Biggio let a grounder go between his legs and went on to win.

Jordan Romano (1-1) walked Brandon Lowe and Mike Brosseau to start the eighth. Manuel Margot hit a grounder that got past Biggio for an error, allowing Lowe to score and put the Rays ahead 4-3. Margot later scored on Kevin Kiermaier’s grounder.

Brosseau and Mike Zunino homered for the Rays, who stopped a four-game losing streak.

Toronto got a three-run homer from Randal Grichuk.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but failed to score against Ryan Thompson (1-1). Andrew Kittredge worked the ninth for his first save.