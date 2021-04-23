Randle leads New York against Toronto after 40-point game

Toronto Raptors (25-34, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (33-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 40 points in the Knicks' 137-127 overtime win against the Hawks.

The Knicks are 2-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. New York is last in the Eastern Conference recording only 21.3 assists per game led by Randle averaging 6.1.

The Raptors are 4-6 in division matchups. Toronto is 15-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 41.7 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 102-96 in the last matchup on April 11. Randle led New York with 26 points, and Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 23.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Knicks. Randle is averaging 9.6 rebounds and 28.1 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 7.2 assists while scoring 17 points per game. Pascal Siakam is averaging 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 115.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 44.7% shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 44 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Alec Burks: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Raptors: Rodney Hood: day to day (knee), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Paul Watson: day to day (knee), Chris Boucher: day to day (knee).