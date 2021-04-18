LA Galaxy rallies to beat Inter Miami 3-2 in season opener

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) kicks the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against LA Galaxy, Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored two goals, Sacha Kljestan added another and the LA Galaxy rallied to beat Inter Miami 3-2 on Sunday in the season opener for both teams.

Kljestan bent a left-footer around a defender and off the near post to break a 2-2 tie in the 81st minute. It was the 35-year-old’s first goal since 2019 for Orlando City.

Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old in his second MLS season, scored his first career goal to give Miami a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuain converted from the penalty spot in the 68th for Miami.

UNION 0, CREW 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Andre Blake had six saves to help Philadelphia draw with defending champion Columbus.

Columbus had won three straight matches against the Union, including twice last season, both at home. Philadelphia has won only two of its 16 visits to Columbus (2-2-11), and is winless in its last seven there.

Eloy Room had five saves for the Crew, who haven’t allowed a goal in their last four games dating back to the 2020 postseason.