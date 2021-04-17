Buchnevich scores hat trick on birthday in Rangers’ 6-3 win

New York Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich, rear, scores against New Jersey Devils goalie Aaron Dell during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Pavel Buchnevich celebrated his birthday with his first career hat trick and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their third win over their Hudson River rivals in five days.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist in a three-goal first-period outburst as the Rangers improved to 12-4-3 in their last 19 games.

The question after the quick start was whether rookie Igor Shesterkin would get his third consecutive shutout. The Russian’s shutout streak was stopped at 152 minutes, 37 seconds when Michael McLeod scored on a second-period rebound.

New Jersey then got within 4-3 when P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored in a 64-second span in the third period with the teams playing 4-on-4 to cut the lead to a goal. However, Buchnevich and Chris Kreider added late empty-net goals to seal the win.

The victory extended the Rangers’ point streak to a season-high five games (4-0-1) and pulled them within four points of idle Boston in the race for the last playoff berth in the East. The Rangers have 12 games left in the regular season, two fewer than the Bruins.

CAPITALS 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored twice to move within one goal of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the NHL’s career goals list.

Dmitry Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Conor Sheary and Anthony Mantha each added goals while John Carlson had four assists for Washington, which increased its lead in the East Division to four points over the New York Islanders.

Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk and rookie Wade Allison, who got his first NHL goal, scored for the Flyers.

Ovechkin now has 730 regular-season goals in his 16-year career. Dionne finished with 731 during 18 seasons with the Red Wings, Kings and Rangers from 1971-89. Saturday’s goals increased Ovechkin’s career total against Philadelphia to 42, one of six teams that he’s scored 40 or more goals against.

PENGUINS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots as the Penguins eliminated the Sabres from playoff contention.

Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues scored second-period goals in helping the Penguins improve to 10-2-2 in their past 14. Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh, which earned its 59th point to move one ahead of the idle New York Islanders, and remain three behind the Washington Capitals.

Jarry improved to 18-8-3 on the season, and is 6-0-2 since last losing in regulation on March 18.

The New York Rangers’ win in over New Jersey earlier in the day combined with Buffalo’s loss made the Sabres the NHL’s first team eliminated from playoff contention with some three weeks left in the 56-game shortened season. Buffalo matched the league record in extending its playoff drought to a 10th consecutive year.

Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for Buffalo, which is 5-3-2 since snapping an 18-game winless streak.

COYOTES 3, BLUES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 shots in his return to the lineup, and the Coyotes rallied for the win.

Arizona got off to a sluggish start in its first home game in three weeks, falling into a 2-0 hole in the first period.

The Coyotes revved up the pressure in the second, tying it on power-play goals by Alex Goligoski and Clayton Keller. Michael Bunting scored early in the third, and Kuemper was sharp after the early goals in his first game since missing 19 with a lower-body injury.

The Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak and moved a point ahead of the Blues in the race for the West Division’s final playoff spot.

Sammy Blais and Tyler Bozak scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 26 shots.

SENATORS 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Drake Batherson had two goals and an assist for last-place Ottawa, which had dropped five of six.

Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators and Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris each had two assists.

Matt Murray made 23 saves in his first shutout of the season and No. 11 for his career.

Montreal lost for the fifth time in seven games. It has managed just 11 goals during the tough stretch.

Carey Price finished with 11 saves for the Canadiens. He returned to the lineup after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

The rebuilding Senators improved to 5-3-0 against the Canadiens this season, with three of their six road wins in 2021 coming at the Bell Centre.