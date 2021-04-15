Lillard, Trail Blazers set for matchup with the Spurs

Portland Trail Blazers (31-23, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with San Antonio. He's fourth in the league averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Spurs are 14-19 in conference play. San Antonio is 11-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are 16-14 in conference play. Portland is sixth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38% as a team from downtown this season. Anfernee Simons paces the team shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 125-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. LaMarcus Aldridge led San Antonio with 22 points, and Lillard led Portland with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 21.1 points per game, and is averaging 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 61.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 7.7 assists while scoring 28.7 points per game. Enes Kanter is shooting 68.1% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 116.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 49.4% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 46.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).