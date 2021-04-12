Mariners and Orioles rained out, twin-bill set for Tuesday

Grounds crew members place a tarp over the infield at Oriole Park at Camden Yards prior to a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

The series opener between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles was rained out Monday night.

The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 4:05 p.m.

Teams waited through a rain delay of more than 90 minutes before the opener of the four-game series was postponed.

LOOKING BACK

Anthony Santander sacrificed with a man on first and one out in the first inning of Sunday’s 14-9 loss to Boston, and cleanup hitter Ryan Mountcastle’s strikeout a batter later ended the inning.

“I don’t want Anthony Santander bunting with a 3-1 count with a runner at first base, just like I don’t want Cedric Mullins bunting with two strikes in New York,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “I like to give guys freedom. I think we’re pretty inexperienced in a lot of ways. Both of those were surprises, but I think our guys are going to learn from those.”

Moving forward, Hyde is hopeful ill-timed bunts are kept to a minimum.

“I think the bunt is definitely necessary at times,” Hyde said. “I think when the situation calls for it, it’s going to be right in your face when you know ‘Now is the time when I lay one down.’ Cedric, it’s a weapon, so it’s a part of his game. But when you’re a left-handed bat like Santander or Chance Sisco or Rio Ruiz, it’s all about game situation and understanding where we are.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Anthony Misiewicz was placed on the 10-day injured list with an unspecified issue and RHP Erik Swanson was recalled from the team’s alternate training site. “He’s on IL, and that’s all I can really say,” manager Scott Servais said. Misiewicz is 1-0 in over 3 2/3 innings in four scoreless appearances. … 1B Evan White was set to start for the first time since Wednesday. He missed two games with left quadriceps tightness before entering Sunday’s game at Minnesota as a defensive replacement. … LHP James Paxton was scheduled to receive a second opinion Monday on his left forearm strain.

LINEUP SHUFFLE

OF Ryan Mountcastle was set to bat sixth before the rainout. Mountcastle had hit cleanup in eight of the Orioles’ first nine games, but was batting .184 with 17 strikeouts in 38 at bats.

“I’m just trying to take a little pressure off Ryan,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA) is to start the opening game of the doubleheader. LHP Nick Margevicius (0-1, 7.71 ERA) is to make his first start of the season in the nightcap.

Orioles: Baltimore did not immediately announce its starters. RHP Dean Kremer (0-1, 9.00) was Monday’s scheduled starter. LHP John Means (1-0, 0.77), who has allowed one run in 11 2/3 innings, had been scheduled to pitch Tuesday.