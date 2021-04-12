Washington hosts Philadelphia after Eller’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (19-16-6, sixth in the East Division) vs. Washington Capitals (27-11-4, first in the East Division)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Lars Eller scored two goals in the Capitals' 8-1 win over the Bruins.

The Capitals are 27-11-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks fifth in the Nhl recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Flyers are 19-16-6 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has converted on 20% of power-play opportunities, scoring 26 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on March 13, Washington won 5-4. Carl Hagelin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicklas Backstrom leads the Capitals with 42 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 29 assists. T.J. Oshie has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

James van Riemsdyk has 33 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Flyers. Sean Couturier has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.